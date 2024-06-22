300 Arrested, 190kg Drug Seized In 11 Months – Akwa Ibom NDLEA Commander Reveals

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, detained 300 suspects and seized 190.419 kg of hard drugs between July 2023 and May 2024 in Akwa Ibom.

Obot Bassey, the NDLEA Commander in Akwa Ibom, made the announcement at a news conference in Uyo on Friday to commemorate the 2024 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, this year’s International Drug Day theme is “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”.

Bassey stated that 249 of the 300 suspects apprehended were men and 51 were women, and that 61 drug offenders were convicted in the state within this period.

She stated that the command has treated and rehabilitated 24 male drug addicts and conducted anti-drug abuse programmes in 82 areas around the state.

“Drug abuse negatively impact people’s health and their well-being. Many deadly drugs are permeating the illicit drug market and causing havocs on people’s health,” she said.

She urged corporations and philanthropists to become active participants in the anti-drug fight.