50 Reps Members Write Tinubu, Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release



No less than 50 members of the House of Representatives have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to order the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a letter addressed to Tinubu, the legislators, under the aegis of Concerned Federal Lawmakers for Peace and Security in the South-East, asked Tinubu to direct Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), to invoke section 174 of the 1999 constitution to release Kanu.

The section confers on the AGF the power to discontinue at any stage, before judgement is delivered, any such criminal proceedings instituted or undertaken by him or any other authority or person.

In the letter dated June 19, 2024, the legislators said the release of Kanu is a political solution that will end the rising insecurity in the South-East.

“Your Excellency, We are concerned Members of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a strong belief and trust that the RENEWED HOPE agenda of His Excellency and the various positive reforms would be seen and felt by all.

“It is at the backdrop of the foregoing that we the undersigned hereby beseech Your Excellency to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN to invoke his powers of nolle prosequi under the provisions of Section 174(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) and Section 107(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and cause the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention and discontinue his trial which we collectively believe is long overdue and would be instrumental in opening the door for much-needed conversations surrounding peace reformation and inclusivity as well as addressing the issues that led to the agitations, especially at this time Nigeria is going through several Constitutional reforms.

“Your Excellency, we resolutely believe that this singular act can serve as a pivotal gesture towards national unity as it would address some of the Political, Security and Economic concerns in the region. It would encourage stakeholders from the Southeast to engage more actively in the national discussions on the Renewed Hope Agenda, thereby promoting inclusivity and addressing long-standing grievances.

“This we belief will also help in dismantling the apparatus of violence and restiveness that has plagued the region, allowing for a focus on economic growth and development. Also, it is coming at a time the nation-state is under enormous pressures, including but not limited to unemployment, insecurity, hunger and poverty, thereby deescalating tension from all sides,” the letter read.

The lawmakers said Omoyele Sowore and Sunday Igboho, who were accused of treason felony, got their charges dropped by the federal government, adding that the same should be extended to Kanu.

“It is, therefore, our conviction that fixing the challenges in the south-east would go a long way in changing the narrative and showcase your commitment to upholding the principle of Rule of Law, Justice and Fairness, which are the bedrock of our democracy. It would also set a precedent for addressing issues through dialogue rather than prolonged political cum judicial persecution and brass show of executive lawlessness,” the lawmakers said.

“We, therefore implore your excellency to adopt this approach and save the south-east and pave way for a national conversation to restore, safeguard and better the resources and economic activities in the south-east. The primary responsibility of the government is the protection of lives and property. Facilitating the release of Nnamdi Kanu would demonstrate a commitment to upholding the principles of justice and fairness, which are the bedrock of our democracy,” it added.

There’s been frequent calls for Kanu’s release, particularly from stakeholders in the South-East.

The IPOB leader has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since he was extradited from Kenya in June 2021.

Owing to this, the region has witnessed hike in the activities of gunmen who violently enforcing a sit-at-home order on Mondays to demand Kanu’s release.