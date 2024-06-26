Abia Imposes Time Restrictions On Tricycle, Motorcycle Operations To Curb Criminal Activities

The Abia State Government has stated that tricycle and motorbike operations in Aba and Umuahia will be restricted from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily beginning July 1, 2024.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Uzor Nwachukwu made the announcement during a news conference in his office on Tuesday, following a meeting with stakeholders in the state’s transport sector.

According to the commissioner, the primary goal of the restriction is to protect the lives and property of law-abiding people and residents of the state.

He stated that security challenges such as pickpocketing and robbery involving tricycles have lately been recorded in the state, highlighting the necessity to implement essential security measures to address the issue.

“The state government has decided to curb the operations of the criminals who use this means of transport to perpetrate criminal activities,” Nwachukwu stated.

He also announced the formation of a committee to ensure compliance with compulsory registration of all tricycles, motorcycles, and commercial vehicles. The committee will be chaired by Navy Commander MacDonald Ubah (retd) and will include other government officials.

He added that the goal is to identify the true owners or operators of these tricycles and motorcycles for security reasons.

He also stated that the administration would try to revisit the ban if it becomes necessary.

Some executive members of various unions who attended the conference said they supported the government’s decision about the time restriction.