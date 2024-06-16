Abia Police Rescue Three Abducted Children, Arrest Reverend Sister, Four Other Suspects

The Abia State Police Command has rescued three abducted children from their captors in Anambra and Delta states.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Maureen Chinaka, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday, adding that the rescue operation resulted in the arrest of five individuals, including a Reverend Sister.

The statement read, “On May 10, 2024, the Abia State Police Command received a report that three male children, namely: Gideon Osinachi (eight years old), Obioma Divine Osinachi (six years old), and Israel Osinachi (four years old), were abducted by an unknown cyclist from Amoba Okoro village in Ikwuanno LGA of Abia State.

“The children were taken away by the cyclist who was hired by their grandmother to take them to their home after the children had visited her.”

It further stated that Obioma was rescued on May 21 in Ekwulobia, Anambra State, and Gideon was rescued on May 23 in Nkpor, Anambra State.

Israel was reportedly rescued on June 13 in Warri, Delta State.

“We are happy to announce that all three children have been rescued and reunited with their family,” it added.

According to the statement, four female and one male suspect were arrested in connection with the incident between May 10 and June 13.

It read, “The suspects were arrested variously at Amawbia and Nkpor in Anambra State, as well as Warri in Delta State. They include Reverend Sister Pauline Alozie (female), Chizoba DJ (female), Glory Umuna (female), Mrs. Georgina Nonye Okoye (female), and Philip Ibe (male). They are in custody and will be charged in court very soon.”

In the statement, the command praised the efforts of many parties in rescuing the children.