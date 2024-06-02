Actor Mofe Duncan Recalls Being Bodyshamed In Movie Industry Due To His Weight

Mofe Duncan, a Nollywood actor, has shared how certain producers body shamed and blacklisted him due to his weight during his early career.

Duncan reminisced on his body-shaming experiences as an actor, while also calling out a troll who claimed that his weight made him unfit to be considered handsome.

He revealed that he sustained a serious back injury while working out at the gym in order to meet people’s expectations.

The actor admitted that the body shaming he experienced in the industry had an impact on him at the time.

He, on the other hand, stated that it did not disturb him, but he chose to speak out for the benefit of those who are enduring the same fate.

Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, the actor wrote:

“So this guy @iamadeogooluwayimika said I’m not allowed on the most handsome men in Nigeria list because I’m big. Lol!

“So comments like these brush off me like a leaf falling from a tree, zero impact. Zero damage.

“I’m a big guy, yes. I’ve been big for the past 10yrs, yes.

“Did I have a severe back injury whilst in the gym trying to look how people wanted me to look? Absolutely.

“I’ve been trolled and even had producers not want to work with me after calling me ‘fat’ .Did it affect me years ago? Yes.

Does it affect me now? Never. Has it affected my acting or my career? I’d let my movies speak for me.

“What about my personality? Never. Or my health? Nope. Now some would say ‘Ignore these trolls.’ I should, shouldn’t I? Yes.

“The thing is…. this post ain’t for me or about me, it’s for others like me who get body shamed or called ‘unpretty’ because they’re larger than their peers.”

SEE POST: