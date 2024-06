Wale Ojo, a British Nigerian Nollywood actor best known for his performance in “Breath of Life,” has lost his mother.

Ojo confirmed this in an Instagram post on Saturday.

He expressed how much he’ll miss her.

Sharing a picture of himself and his mother he captioned,

“My world has crashed all around me. Mama is gone. Goodnight Mum. I will miss you terribly, terribly…”

SEE POST: