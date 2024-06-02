Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates Children’s Harvest With N2 Million Donation To Celestial Churches

Funke Akindele, a Nollywood actress and director, has been showered with prayers and blessings after donating N2 million to Celestial Churches in Nigeria.

The actress took this decision to commemorate the church’s month of children harvest.

Funke Akindele expressed her wish to impact over 20 churches with one hundred thousand naira each.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, she wrote,

“Happy Juvenile Harvest to our children!!

We will like to give 100,000 Naira to 20 celestial churches for the children!!

Please drop a celestial church account details!( ENSURE ITS THE CHURCH ACCT DETAILS)

The churches will be picked randomly. Oluwa a da awon Omo wa si o!!! Hallelujah!!”



See some reactions to her post,

mzwunmi1 wrote, “Am sure Mama did more than 20 churches. May God continue to enrich your pocket.”

meelahmalia_collectibles wrote, “@funkejenifaakindele messiah parish muhsin received alert thanks so my queen they are praying for you may God replenish ur pocket they all send their regards mama . Guys help me thank Anty funke am grateful and happy not in my account but like my hrt is pleased you and your loved ones will never lack everlasting happiness I pray for you my queen.”

the_bimboakisanya wrote, “Funke mi, may God Almighty continue to guide & guard your steps & may you never know sorrow thanks for all you do.”

labisi._ wrote, “This is what people on the internet want! evidence, if she did it coded, they will say it is a lie God bless you Ma .”

SEE POST: