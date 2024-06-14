“Afrobeats Is A Culture, Now As Big As Hip Hop, R&B” – Fireboy Asserts

Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, often known as Fireboy DML, has declared that Afrobeats has achieved the same degree of global notoriety as Hip Hop and R&B.

In a podcast interview with Noisey shared on X platform Thursday, the ‘Peru’ hitmaker emphasised that Afrobeats is more than simply a genre; it’s a culture and a movement with a rich history.

Fireboy, on the other hand, claimed that his Afrobeats style is unique.

“I always say this, honesty is the soul of songwriting. It doesn’t have to be your story. It could be someone else’s story. It doesn’t matter. As long as it’s honest, when you put it out, someone somewhere is going to relate with it and that’s all that matters,” he said.

READ MORE: I Can Date Five Women At A Time; Gifts, Compliments Make Me Develop Feelings – Ruger Spills

“That’s what I bring into my version of Afrobeats. Afrobeats is known for vibe, the energy and the rhythm. But I bring that intention, that songwriting feel. [I’m] Trying to put Afrobeats on the map. It’s just as big as Hip Hop & RnB if you let it. It’s a culture, it’s a movement. It has history. Now more than ever the world is paying attention.”