After Threatening To Stone Obaseki, Edo APC Petitions IG, Says Governor Using Police To Harass Members

The Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, asking him not to allow State Governor Godwin Obaseki to use the State Police to arrest its Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe over “trumped up” charges.

In a petition addressed to the IGP, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, and Chairman of the Police Service Commission, the APC’s State Chairman said the alleged intimidation by Obaseki, using security apparatus in the State, will be resisted to avoid breakdown of law and order.

According to him the State Commissioner of Police has invited him, as part of moves to weaken opposition parties in the State and create an atmosphere of fear ahead of the governorship election slated for September 21.

The petition reads: “I am the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Edo state chapter and have the honour and privilege to bring to your attention the high level of intimidation and harassment been orchestrated by the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki.

“While it’s safe under the Freedom of information Act that anyone who feels dissatisfied with any policy implementation of the government at any level can ask questions about same, Edo state governor does not see to the effectiveness of any opposition to his government policies.

“To make good his threat of strangulating any opposition, he deploys all forms of security apparatus within the state both conventional and self created, to carry out his vindictiveness.

READ ALSO: Edo APC Chair Threatens To Ask Hoodlums To Stone Governor Obaseki

“He has promised to deal mercilessly with any person who dares him particularly at this time of our electioneering in the state. Against the backdrop of the aforesaid, he has deployed the office of the commissioner of police to cause my arrest just for political reasons. I have been informed at my party secretariat that in my absence, police brought an invitation for me to be interviewed by the commissioner of police over a petition written against me by the Governor.

“Information at my disposal is that the governor has ordered the police to lay siege at my party secretariat where we are to perform the inauguration of our campaign council tomorrow with a view to arresting me just to score a political point.

“I thereby solicit your timely intervention by transferring the said case if any to your office for a discreet investigation. I count on your esteemed office in doing justice to this unwarranted harassment.”

Information Nigeria had reported that Tenebe threatened to direct hoodlums to assault the State Governor.

He had said: “Let me send a clear warning to him, he cannot rig this election, because we are ready for him. He can start saying all of this because he’s planning to do certain things that are not decent.

“I’m Chairman of the Party now and I’m ready for him. He should be careful with the way he talks so that we will not tell people to stone him. It may get to that very soon if he starts opening his mouth to say rubbish.

“I will tell people to stone him and I’m sure when they start stoning him, he will know he doesn’t have the support he is talking about.”