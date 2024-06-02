‘Agenda Of Lots Of Men Is Just To Penetrate’ – Tems Shares Insights About Relationships

Temilade Openiyi, often known as Tems, a Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, has spoken out about most men’s agendas in terms of relationships.

She claimed that many guys approach relationships with nothing but sex in mind.

The singer revealed this in a trailer for the forthcoming episode of ‘Flow with Korty’ shared on Instagram Saturday.

The host, Korty EO asked, “Have you been in love before?”

Tems replied, “A lot of guys, they are very obvious… There is no agenda but to penetrate.”

The ‘Essence’ singer also discussed how she was often misunderstood and bullied because of her reserved demeanour, and how she dealt with it.

“Everything I did seemed to annoy everybody. They would say, ‘Why are you so slow? Why are you talking so slow? Talk like you are alive.’ And I would say, ‘You are very stupid. Are you crazy?’ I was upset all the time,” she said.

Tems noted that she found solace in her musical talent.

Watch the interview below…