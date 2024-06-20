Airport Taxi Passenger Arrested For Attempted Car Snatching

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 35-year-old passenger who attempted to steal an airport cab from the driver.

Mr. Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the arrest to the Nigerian News Agency (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to Hundeyin, the cab driver reported the matter to the Alausa Police Division about 1:40 a.m. on June 11.

He stated that the driver reported that at around 1:20 a.m. on June 11, while on a driving service in Ajah’s Chevron neighbourhood, he was stopped by the suspect, who pretended to be a passenger.

According to him, the taxi driver claimed that the suspect asked him to take him to the shrine in Agidigbi, Alausa district of Ikeja, and that after agreeing on the fare, they both began the journey to the destination.

“On getting to the Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, by 7UP Alausa Ikeja, the suspect, who was sitting beside him, suddenly brought out a knife from his bag and attacked him in an attempt to snatch his Toyota Camry car.

“In the process, the driver sustained a deep knife cut on his hand while trying to struggle with the suspect.

“He quickly raised an alarm, and some good Nigerians came to his rescue while the suspect took to his heels.

“However, after a hot chase, he was later arrested by the anti-crime team of Alausa Police Division,” he said.

According to Hundeyin, the suspect was taken to the station with the car as an exhibit while the inquiry was underway.