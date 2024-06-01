Aisha Yesufu Defies Reinstated National Anthem, Sits Out In Protest

Aisha Yesufu, a Nigerian activist, made a bold stand by refusing to recognise the new National Anthem at an event.

While others stood and sang, Yesufu stayed seated, dressed in all-red clothes that distinguished her from the crowd.

Her decision to sit out the anthem was a deliberate act of protest, expressing her displeasure with recent changes to the national anthem.

READ MORE: Brymo Praises Tinubu For Reinstating Old National Anthem, ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’

Sharing the video on her X account on Friday, she wrote,

“#NotMyNationalAnthem”

Aisha Yesufu’s actions generated varied reactions, with some applauding her courage in expressing her thoughts and others criticising her for being impolite.

SEE POST: