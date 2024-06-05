Aisha Yesufu Laments Labour’s Decision To Suspend Strike Without Meaningful Outcome

Aisha Yesufu has criticised the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for suspending their indefinite nationwide strike.

Recall that on Monday, organised labour began an indefinite strike in response to the Federal Government’s reluctance to accept its proposed increased minimum wage.

Workers shut down public offices and institutions on Monday to enforce the strike.

However, after an emergency meeting with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and other government officials on Tuesday, labour called off the strike.

In a video clip posted on her verified X handle on Tuesday, Aisha Yesufu questioned the purpose of the strike, claiming nothing was accomplished.

According to her, organised labour and the federal government had yet to strike a solid agreement on the minimum wage issue.

She said, “You have made everybody miss their flights to change everything and people could not travel.

“At least when you do all of these things, at the end of the day, if something comes out of you, you will know that your sacrifice was not in vain. But when you do this and nothing comes out, what is the essence?

“People have continued to say that they don’t trust labour and I was even saying they should give the union a chance.

“You have not even reached a proper agreement so what are you suspending for? A lot of people are suffering. This minimum wage, how can someone be earning like 60k in a month? It is really crazy it’s not as if you are providing the person with food and shelter.

“They signed an agreement yesterday and there is nothing there. I’m just wondering whether they signed the agreement under duress”.

