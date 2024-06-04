Aisha Yesufu Responds To Those Calling For Her Arrest After Defying Reinstated National Anthem

Aisha Yesufu, a well-known Nigerian activist, has expressed her discontent with calls for her arrest after refusing to stand for the national anthem.

In a viral video posted on Instagram on Monday, Aisha Yesufu is seen challenging anyone to take action against her for refusing to stand for the national anthem.

She said if anyone should be arrested, it should be President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She recounted that amid the election campaign, he lifted a stick during the recital of the national anthem.

She further stated that Tinubu was not elected, but rather “rigged his way into office and dared to change a national anthem that Nigerians have been using for over 46 years.”

She also stated that Nigerians are enslaved because they are terrified of death, but she is not afraid.

Aisha claimed that the government ignores citizens in the decision-making process because they know they will accept whatever they dole out.

“I dey wait for them. We die here. There is no retreat, there is no surrender. This country is our own,” she said in part.

SEE VIDEO: