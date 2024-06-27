Alleged Money Laundering: “Transfer My Case With EFCC To Kogi – Yahaya Bello Begs Court

Immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has appealed to the Chief Judge of the Federal high Court Abuja, Justice John Tsohoin, to transfer his trial for alalleged money laundering to Lokoja.

Bello said that he preferred to be arraigned in Kogi, where he was accused of commiting the offence.

Represented by his counsel, Adeola Adedipe (SAN), at the resumed hearing on Thursday, informed Justice Emeka Nwite that a letter requesting for the transfer of the trial had already been delivered to the Chief Judge for his administrative decision.

Adedipe said that the request for Lokoja was due to the fact that the Federal High Court has territorial jurisdiction to hear the matter in the Kogi State capital.

He added that the legal team of the former governor was still awaiting the response of the Chief Judge on the request for transfer of the case.

Adedipe said: “My lord, after the proceedings of the last adjourned date, I went back and gave a report of what happened in court to our team.

“However, I was made to understand that a letter had been written on behalf of the defendant to the honourable Chief Judge of the Federal High Court requesting in substance, that this matter be administratively transfered to the Federal High Court, Lokoja Judicial Division, which we believe have territorial jurisdiction to handle this matter.

READ MORE: Yahaya Bello: A’Court Stops Execution Of Contempt Charge Against EFCC’s Olukoyede

“That letter was received at the Chief Judge’s Chambers and the office of the of honourable CJ wrote the prosecution team through Mr. Iseoluwa Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, on June 13, notifying him that administrative steps has been activated, whereof he was directed to provide a response to the request for transfer of the matter.

“My lord, as of this morning, I am not aware whether there has been a response by the prosecution team in compliance to the directive of the CJ.

“We are also not in receipt of any decision that has been made on this request by the CJ.

“I am also aware that this administrative directive of the CJ has been formally communicated to this court.”

The letter, addressed to Counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), was signed by the Special Assistant to the Chief Judge, Joshua Ibrahim Aji, Esq.

However, the request for transfer was opposed by the EFCC lead counsel, Dr Kemi Pinheiro who described the request as an attempt to frustrate the trial.

The EFCC lawyer asked Justice Emeka Nwite to hold Adedipe and Abdulwahab Mohammed (SAN), responsible for their inability to produce their client in court, despite the undertakings they made.

Meanwhile, the court fixed July 17, for arraignment of the former governor and ruling on the request of EFCC to cite the senior lawyers for contempt.