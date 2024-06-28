Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, says the refusal of activists, who fought for the return to democratic rule, to take up the mantle of leadership in 1999 was a fundamental mistake.

He said those who were at the forefront of the fight to end military rule in Nigeria in the 90s should have taken over power from the military like the African National Congress did in South Africa.

The socio-political commentator spoke in a panel discussion at an event organised to mark Nigeria’s 25 years of democratic rule in Abuja on Thursday.

Sani recalled how he and other democracy fighters were imprisoned for some years before the death of former military leader Sani Abacha which led to the release of many of them.

According to him, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who took over from Abacha, called them to hand over power to them but they declined to cooperate with the military, an action which he now feels was a fundamental error.

He stated that by the time they realised their mistake and made efforts to try to get into public office, it was too late because the politicians have taken over and asserted their dominance.

“Abdulsalami Abubakar invited all of us who fought for democracy; that I am going to hand over power to a democratic government and I want all of you the freedom fighters to come together and take over power. At that very time, Gani opposed it.”

“Three times he was inviting us we even refused to answer his call. He invited the politicians, he didn’t even invite them; they were knocking at his door.

“After we decided to listen to him, we came and sat down; what do we do? That is what the ANC in South Africa did, after the struggle, they took over political power, but after our struggle in 1998 and 1999, we made a fundamental mistake and said, we are not going to cooperate with the military.

“Mike Ozekhome is sitting here, he is one of those who opposed that we should not join. Gani opposed, Falana and Olisa Agbakoba all opposed. It was Tinubu who said if we don’t get in, who is going to be there?

“Then by the time we all agreed to join the politics, politicians had taken over all posts. Mike Ozekhome tried to be governor of Edo State, he couldn’t, Olisa tried to be president he couldn’t, Gani tried to be president he couldn’t, Falana tried to be governor of his state he couldn’t, I tried to be governor of Kaduna State I couldn’t because the space were all taken over,” Sani said.