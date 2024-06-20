Amotekun Apprehends 48 For Alleged Kidnapping, Cultism, Fraud, Recovers Stolen Items In Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as the Amotekun Corps have arrested no fewer than 48 suspected criminals for various crimes in different parts of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that two of the suspects, said to be females, were nabbed for crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping, attempted murder, burglary, bank fraud, cultism, theft, assault, disobedience to the anti-open grazing law in the state, among others.

Some items said to have been stolen from their victims were also recovered from the suspects and displayed include two cars, a generating set, some clothing materials, electric transformer cables, and some fake dollar notes.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the headquarters of Amotekun Corps in Akure, on Wednesday, the Commander of the Corps in the state, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed that all the suspects, some of whom were caught in the act, confessed to the crime.

He said: “The signals we are sending to criminals is that Ondo State is not a place where they can stay.

“We want them to know that even as a kidnapper, once you kidnap, you can’t get away with it. If you steal cars, you can’t get away with it. If you break houses, we’ll pick you. So, what is the point of doing what you know you won’t get away with?”.

“The uniqueness of today’s parade is because the criminal activities spread across kidnapping, stealing of cows, attempted murder, fraud and illegal counterfeiting of money, cultism, illegal migration and stealing of planks, burglary, arson, anti-grazing activities and vandalisation of critical government assets.

“So, all they need to tell the victims is to go home and bring all their valuables for these counterfeit dollars. As I said, we have 48 suspects today and all of these suspects have been profiled and will be taken to the next level which is the appropriate court of law to try their cases and those that are found wanting will be sent to the correctional home.

“Kidnapping in Ondo state has gone down by 90 percent and the remaining 10 percent, we only have them in the boarders, the extreme. But in all of these few occasions, we ensure that we rescue the victims and the suspects are made to face the music.”