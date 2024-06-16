Anambra Police Nab Two Suspected Robbers, Recover Firearms

The operatives of the Anambra state Police command, have arrested two persons, suspected to be robbers in the Abagana area of the State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some firearms were also recovered from the suspects, allegedly involved in other criminal activities, such as serial killings, rape and arm robbery.

In a statement made available to the public on Sunday, by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, identified the suspects as Chukwuma Diji ‘M’ AKA Sympathy or Chi-boy aged 35years of Obinagu Umudun Village, Abagana, and Micheal Edochie ‘M’ AKA Mikel aged 31years of Eziabunabu Umudun, Abagana.

Ikenga revealed that the two culprits were arrested on Saturday, after nine days over alleged rape of a married woman at Obinagu Abagana and fled the community when security operatives attempted to arrest them.

The statement reads: “In the early hours of 15/6/2024 police operatives attached to Abagana division arrested two serial offenders wanted on a case of alleged rape and armed robbery and recovered two locally made double-barrelled guns, one locally made single-barrelled gun, six live cartridges, and one Q Link motorcycle.

READ MORE: Unknown Gunmen Storm Anambra LG Secretariat, Set Four Vehicles Ablaze

“The suspects are Chukwuma Diji (M) AKA Sympathy, or Chi-boy, aged 35 years of Obinagu Umudun village, Abagana, and Michael Edochie (M) AKA Mikel, aged 31 years of Eziabunabu Umudun, Abagana, the sometime last year 2023 allegedly raped a married woman at Obinagu Abagana and fled the community when security operatives attempted to arrest them.

“Also, on 6/6/2024, the suspects broke into an apartment belonging to a young lady and raped her and her friend at gunpoint.

“The criminals later forced one of the victims to transfer money to his account after they took turns having sex with them.

“Chukwuma and Michael both confessed to the crime.

“The commissioner of police for Anambra state police command, CP Nnaghe Itam, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a comprehensive look to get justice for the victims of the alleged crime.

“The suspects are to be arraigned in court after the investigation is concluded.”