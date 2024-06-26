Anambra Police Step Up Search For Officer Accused Of Extorting N810,000 From Driver

The Police Command in Anambra State has initiated a manhunt for an unidentified officer who allegedly extorted N810,000 from a victim.

Harrison Gwamnishu, an activist, stated in a post on his official X handle on Tuesday that certain police officers extorted N810,000 from a driver in Onitsha.

According to him, during a stop-and-search, one of the police allegedly put marijuana inside the victim’s car and then accused him of being a drug dealer.

In an audio-visual upload by the activist, the victim said that the officers grabbed his phone and threatened to kill him.

In response, the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, issued a statement on Tuesday stating that steps have been taken to rapidly identify the officer and take appropriate punishment.

According to the statement, the victim was also invited to the command headquarters in Awka, the state capital, for more information.

“We have initiated steps to identify the alleged officer; information about the incident has been escalated to Area Commander, Onitsha, for necessary actions.

“The command also wishes to invite the victim to its Headquarters in Awka to get information that will help in facilitating the necessary procedures involved in the process,” he said.