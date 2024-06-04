“Are We Going To Eat National Anthem?” – Chinwetalu Agu Slams FG Over Misplaced Priority

Veteran Nollywood actor Chinwetalu Agu has questioned the Federal Government’s decision to modify the national anthem, claiming that the move is a misplaced priority.

In a video broadcast on Monday by Voice of the East on X, the award-winning actor questioned how changing the national anthem would help to cut the high market prices of food.

As seen in the video, Agu sang the previous national anthem and proceeded to sing the new anthem after which he said,

“This is what its called misplacement of priorities. Change of national anthem, what has it got to do with increase in price of rice, a litre of fuel, a bag of garri, a tuber of yam?”

He exclaimed, “National anthem is now a palliative, Nigeria na better cruise.

“The small national anthem we dey manage, e reach your turn, you change am, why?”

Agu, who pointed out that people were dying, queried why the administration was so focused on modifying the national song.

“Are we going to eat the national anthem?”, he asked.

