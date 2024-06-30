Armed Robbers Steal Pastor’s Car, Valuables Worth N10m In Ogun

Olanrewaju Agboola, a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has been robbed of his car and other valuables.

He said armed robbers broke into his home in Aseese, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State and made away with items valued at N10 million.

It was gathered that the community had experienced similar incidents in recent times.

Agboola told Punch on Saturday that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, and that the robbers took one Toyota Highlander worth N8 million, five computer systems at N300,000 apiece, and his wife’s phone worth N200,000.

He said, “It happened very early Tuesday morning, on the 25th of June. I wasn’t aware that anything had happened. I woke up every day around 4:30 in the morning, but that very day, I woke up around 25 minutes to 5 am. I went to the sitting room area. I put on the light and discovered my television wasn’t there. I checked the door if it was opened, but it was locked.

“I opened the door, and saw that one of my vehicles was not there, a Toyota Highlander (with the number plate MUS399FZ, but the other vehicle was where I parked it. Then I discovered they broke in through the window and tampered with the steel. They also made away with the five computers and phones.”

A local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Tuesday’s incident was not the first, and that another preacher had met the same fate.

In response to the incident, Solotan Owolabi, Divisional Police Officer of Ibafo Police Station, confirmed the occurrence to Punch that investigations were on to identify the perpetrators.

He suggested that car owners should install trackers in their vehicles.