Army Apprehends Fake Recruitment Official In Taraba

Troops of the 6th Brigade of the Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE have apprehended a suspect, who was posing as an army recruitment official in Taraba State.

It was gathered that the yet to be identified suspect also attempted to scam aspiring military candidates.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development is coming, following a visit by the Commander 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, to the recruitment centre at 114 Battalion Jimilari to assess the ongoing process and ensure its transparency.

Assuring the candidates of a fair and transparent recruitment process, General Uwu noted that the suspect was arrested on Saturday, as he tried to collect money from hopeful recruits, promising them guaranteed entry into the Nigerian Army.

He commended the vigilance of the troops, emphasizing that the integrity of the recruitment process was a top priority for the Army.

Uwu said: “Our recruitment will be based solely on merit, and we will not tolerate fraudulent activities.”

The Commandant, who promised that the arrested suspect would be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution, urged all candidates and the public to report any suspicious activities related to the recruitment exercise to the authorities.