As A Lady Only Choose Who Wants You – Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo

Kingsley Okonkwo, a Nigerian pastor and relationship coach, has addressed women’s choices in partners.

On Wednesday, he posted on his X page formerly Twitter that they should not choose who they want, but rather who wants them.

He admonished them to start responding to direct messages, chats, and phone calls.

He wrote,

“As a lady, you don’t choose who you want; you choose from who wants you…

So start answering those DMs, reply to the chats and pick those calls”.

