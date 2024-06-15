“As A Lady, The Biggest Mistake You Can Make Is Depending Completely On Man” – Bbnaija Doyin

Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has encouraged single women to choose financial independence before romance and marriage.

According to her a woman who does not have money is unprepared for marriage or childbearing.

She argued that the most serious mistake a woman can make is “depending completely” on a man.

The reality star stated that she refused to rely on the generosity of men, emphasising that she desires the safety, authority, and security that comes with owning her own money.

On her Snapchat page on Friday, Doyin wrote:

“The biggest mistake you can make as a young lady is depending completely on a man. Attaining independence should be the first thing on your mind… before love, marriage, or kids. Money first!

“If you don’t have your own money, a reasonable amount of money saved up, you’re NOT ready for marriage and most definitely NOT ready to have kids. You need your own money!!

“With all I refuse humility, I refuse for the quality of my life to be dependent on the benevolence of men. I want the protection, power, and security that comes with having my own money. But like I said in the beginning, that’s just me! To each his own!”

Even when you have your money sef, after marriage just have one child first and watch what type of father he is before you start giving birth like a chicken. Only have the number of kids you know you can afford to cater for on your own. Life happens!

Don’t ever believe that lie of divorce is not an option because it is! We don’t pray for it but life happens. There is no better back up plan than having your own money! Not your husband’s money, YOUR OWN MONEY!”

