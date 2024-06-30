Assumption That North Can Be Marginalised A Terrible Mistake – NEF

Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has posited that the rest of the country will make a terrible mistake if it assumes that the current challenges around security and weak economy can marginalise the North.

Abdul-azeez Suleiman, the spokesman of the forum, stated this while delivering a speech at an induction ceremony at Zazzau School of Health Technology Tukur, Zaria on Saturday.

According to him, the North would continue to play a significant role in the affairs of the nation; would remember those who stood by it and those who attempted to take advantage of the current challenges for their selfish gains.

He said It was evident that the current leaders and governments in place were either unable or unwilling to effectively tackle these problems.

Many of the leaders, Suleiman said, seemed more interested in maintaining their power and wealth than in serving the people and improving the lives of the Northerners.

“This lack of commitment to addressing the basic socio-cultural and economic issues facing the North is unacceptable and must be challenged.

He, however, admitted that the challenges facing the North were great, noting that with the right mindset and determination, it would be overcomed.