Atiku Celebrates Democracy Day, Blames APC For Nigerians’ Hardship

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has faulted the rulling All Progressives Congress over the economic challenges facing Nigerians.

The former Vice president lamented over the leadership of APC, adding that opposition parties are not united enough to unseat the current administration.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the country has been facing challenges such as inflation in price of commodities, including insecurity in some parts of the nation.

Many believed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration, responsible for the problem facing the country, due to his economic policies, most especially, subsidy removal on fuel and floating of naira.

In a statement issued on Tuesday to celebrate Democracy Day, on the 12th of June, Atiku explained that Democracy Day in Nigeria is to commemorate the history of our long journey toward becoming a stable democratic nation.

He added that there is substitute for democracy as a form of government.

The statement partly reads: “Whereas our current democratic dispensation is a quarter of a century old, it will not be out of place to pay tributes to the sacrifices made by many patriots, chiefly among them Basorun MKO Abiola and his beloved wife, Alhaja (Mrs) Kudirat Abiola, Tafida Shehu Yar’Adua and Alfred Rewane, among many others.

“The historical timeline of the struggle that birthed this democracy is abundant with a series of coalitions and alliances amongst the political leaderships of that era to flush away the vestiges of military and dictatorial governance in order to return power to the people.

“It is commendable that for 25 years, we have witnessed an uninterrupted season of electoral politics. It is an unprecedented epoch in our history.”

“But our democracy is not yet virile if it continually fails to deliver the promises of prosperity and liberty to the people.

“However, the past nine years have thrown up a regime of extreme hardship manifested in excruciating poverty and unprecedented levels of violence and insecurity upon our people. Sadly, the ruling All Progressives Congress is to blame for bringing forth this dawn of gloom.