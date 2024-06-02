Attributing Killing Of Abia Soldiers To IPOB Unreasonable — Kanu’s Lawyer



Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Lead Counsel of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra’s (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu says it is unreasonable to attribute the killing of soldiers in Abia state to the group.

On Thursday, five soldiers were killed by gunmen at a military checkpoint in Obikabia junction in Abia.

The gunmen were said to have been enforcing the sit-at-home directive issued by IPOB when they attacked the soldiers.

The separatist group had issued a directive for residents of the five south-east states to stay at home on Thursday to commemorate Biafra Day.

In a Saturday statement, Ejiofor, condemned the “unprovoked” attack on the soldiers, adding that it is “unreasonable” to attribute the attack to the group before the completion of the investigation.

Ejiofor claimed that IPOB has been peaceful in its struggle for secession, adding that the group has distanced itself from “criminals claiming to be freedom fighters.”

“I roundly condemn, in unmistaken terms, the unprovoked attack on military personnel at a checkpoint in Aba, Abia State on the 30th day of May 2024.

“Furthermore, it is unreasonable to attribute the commission of this dastardly act to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), whom I am its lead counsel, even before any investigation has been conducted.

“IPOB has maintained its peaceful stance in their self-determination quest for a sovereign state of Biafra and has at all times distanced itself from the activities of the criminals claiming to be freedom fighters, who have publicly taken responsibility for this heinous crime.

“Whatever evil motive behind the actions of the evil souls that perpetuated this evil act has no justification under any circumstance and stands totally condemned,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, after the attack, the military authorities vowed to avenge the killings.

The Abia government has also placed a N25 million bounty on the killers.