Authorities Launch Investigation Into Dynamite Blast At Pro-Police Rally In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has initiated investigation into the explosion that occurred on Tuesday outside a prominent hotel on Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

It should be noted that an unidentified person allegedly detonated a dynamite during a pro-police protest following the tenure of local government chairmen in the state.

Iringe-Koko, the state police command’s spokesperson, made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

While one suspect has been identified, Iringe-Koko described the occurrence as regrettable and stated that the next step is to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The statement reads, “The Rivers State Police Command is conducting a thorough investigation into an explosion incident that occurred on June 25th at Aba Road, opposite Hotel Presidential. Following the incident, one person has been identified in connection with the explosion.

“The command has launched a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the cause and circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event, with ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors in Rivers State remaining our top priority.”

Iringe-Koko requested the public to provide police with information that could benefit the investigation.

“The command would like to express its gratitude to members of the public who have provided information, pictures, and videos to assist the police investigation. The Commissioner of Police advises that anyone who sees a suspicious object should evacuate the area immediately and notify the police without delay.

“Every effort is being made to gather all pertinent information and bring clarity to this situation. Further updates on our findings will be provided as the investigation progresses.

“The Rivers State Police Command remains committed to maintaining law and order in the state. Residents and visitors are encouraged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities or information related to the incident.”