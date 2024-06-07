Autopsy Suggests Drug Reaction Contributed To Mohbad’s Death

The autopsy on late singer Mohbad’s body has revealed the possible cause of his death.

The results of the autopsy performed at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) were obtained by The Cable Lifestyle on Thursday.

According to the report, toxicology tests were conducted on the late singer’s gastric content, blood, bone marrow, liver, kidney, and lung.

The anatomical and pathological examinations revealed that Mohbad sustained an injury to his right forearm, and his body was exhumed with moderate to severe decomposition.

The autopsy also revealed that “no significant gross finding” could be linked to the singer’s death.

The toxicology “revealed the positive finding of Diphenhydramine, an anti-histamine; however, this concentration was not in a fatal or lethal range”.

Antihistamines are medications used to relieve allergy symptoms. They are also used to treat a wide range of other illnesses, including gastrointestinal issues, colds, and anxiety.

The report said that the cause of death could not be determined.

It did, however, state that there is a chance of pharmacological reaction in the event of significant post-mortem and toxicology findings.

“It is noteworthy that the body neither had an autopsy nor embalmed prior to interment on the second day,” the report states.

READ MORE: Joseph Aloba Interrogated By Police Following Petition By Oba Saheed Elegushi

“Following the Order for Exhumation, the body was exhumed on 21/09/2023 (8 days after the burial).

“Autopsy revealed moderate to marked decomposition of organs. Apart from the superficial injury on the right forearm, no significant gross finding could be attributed to death.

“Against this background, samples were taken for toxicology. This is to determine if there was any anaphylactic reaction, substances of abuse, overdosage or common household poisoning.

“Toxicology revealed positive findings of Diphenhydramine, an anti-histamine; however, this concentration was not in a fatal or lethal range. The other analytics were unremarkable.

“In determining fatal anaphylactic shock, blood sample needs to be taken as quickly as possible.

“Unfortunately, this was prevented or made impossible by the burial of the deceased on the second day. In the light of the foregoing, cause of death could not be ascertained.

“However, the possibility of a fatal anaphylactic shock (drug reaction) could be considered in view of the absence of any significant post mortem and toxicology findings.”

SEE DETAILS: