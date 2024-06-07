Bandits Attack Zamfara Village; Kill Seven Policemen, 12 Villagers



No less than seven policemen were killed in a bandits’ attack in Magarya village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Thursday.

Muhammad Shehu Dalijan, Commissioner of Police in the State, who confirmed the attack, disclosed that twelve villagers were also killed during the onslaught.

He added that among the victims were a member of the Zamfara State Community Guards, also known as Askarawan Zamfara and four residents of the village.

According to Dalijan, the bandits, numbering about 300, stormed the village on motorbikes.

On arrival, the bandits, he said, surrounded “our men and opened fire on them, thereby killing seven of them and injuring several others.”

He stated that the assailants were unhappy with the police officers because they stopped them from carrying out their many criminal and nefarious act.

“The bandits were not happy with our men who prevented them from carrying out their heinous act for over two years now.

“Since the deployment of police to the area, the bandits could not have a chance to attack the village,” the Commissioner added.

Muhammad Yusuf, a resident, told Daily Trust that the assailants invaded the village at 5.10am when people were preparing for morning prayer.

He said the bandits also burnt two houses, a car and many silos.

“The bandits also rustled three camels and some cows, sheep and goats. However, they did not abduct anybody during the operation.

“When the bandits attacked the village, the occupants ran into the bush. When they returned, we took a head count and discovered that 12 people, including seven mobile policemen, were killed.

“This is the fourth time bandits are attacking our village. The first attack was two years after the deployment of a mobile police unit to the area. They attacked the village three times before the deployment of security personnel,” Yusuf said.

Another resident, Ibrahim Shehu, said many of the villagers had fled for fear of further attacks.

“The bandits had warned that they would come for another attack; hence the residents fled their homes. Some residents moved to Gusau, the state capital, while others went to nearby towns.

“We are terrified. And you know that these people are like animals. Since they promised to come back, it is better for us to leave the area for our lives. Very few people remained in the village,” he added.

Inuwa Isa, another resident, said the attackers “conducted a house-to-house search before killing people, burning two houses and a car.”