Bandits Kill 30 In Katsina Communities, Displace Residents

Bandits killed at least thirty people in separate attacks on communities in Katsina State’s Dutsinma and Safana local government regions.

ASP Abubakar Aliyu, Katsina State’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed this on Friday.

The villages affected are Tashar Kawai Mai Zurfi, Sabon Gari Unguwar Banza, Dogon Ruwa, Sanawar Kurecen Dutsi, Unguwar Bera, Kuricin Kulawa, Larabar Tashar Mangoro, Sabaru, Ashata, Unguwar Ido, Kanbiri, Kunamawar Mai Awaki, and Kunamawar ‘Yargandu.

The bandits were claimed to have slain the victims on Tuesday.

Aliyu said, “The Command, in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders, is intensifying efforts to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act as additional security measures are being put in place to prevent further occurrences of such situation.

“Further development will be communicated in due course, please. Sorry, I am at a workshop. I apologize please.” He added.

According to reports, the attacks drove villagers to flee to neighbouring villages in Dutsinma and Turare for safety.