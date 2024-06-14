Bank Robbery Attempt Foiled In Abuja, Police Officer Killed, Gang Leader Neutralized

A First Bank Plc branch and the headquarters of a police division in the Abaji Area Council were the targets of an attack on Thursday that was repulsed by Federal Capital Territory Police Command officers and their military colleagues.

On Thursday, armed thieves reportedly attacked both the bank and the police divisional headquarters simultaneously.

According to reports, the 15 armed robbers used dynamite to attack their targets.

However, security personnel deployed to the location engaged the culprits in a ferocious gunfight, killing three of the armed robbers.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the FCT command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, several of the thieves escaped the scene injured, while three were apprehended.

She described the arrested individuals as Usman (surname unknown), Nuhu Musa, and Muhammed Aminu.

Adeh stated that a crowd at the location set fire to an unidentified suspect after the security officers neutralised them.

The statement reads; “In swift response to an armed robbery incident at first bank PLC in Abaji on June 13, 2024, at about 5:00 PM, the FCT police, led by the commissioner of police, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, himself, in a combined operation with the military, mobilized to scene and repelled the attack simultaneously carried out on both Abaji Divisional Police headquarters and first bank PLC in Abaji by a group of fifteen armed men who attacked with dynamites in attempt to rob the bank.

“One police operative and the gang leader hit by bullet during the gun duel, were rushed to the hospital, and the doctor on duty confirmed them dead, while others are still receiving treatment.

“While search operation is ongoing to apprehend fleeing suspects with bullet injuries, the commissioner of police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, lauds the effectiveness of the combined operation and reaffirms the command’s unflinching commitment to ensuring that FCT remains inhabitable for criminals, noting that the safety of the residents of FCT is non-negotiable”.