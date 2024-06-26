Bauchi Poly Students, Residents Protest Against Robbery, Rape

Some aggrieved students of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and residents living in Gwallameji community, storm the streets to protest against armed robberies and rape cases in the area.

It was gathered that the demonstrators, on Tuesday, during the protest blocked the federal highway along Bauchi-Dass Road.

They lamented over continuous attack of incessant raping ladies and robing occupants of some of the lodges at the students’ area, carting away valuables.

A student who did not mention his name told TRIBUNE NEWSPAPER that the students came out to protest the attacks on their lodges but the Police fired teargas at them and this further angered them.

He said that the latest attacks were carried out early hours of Tuesday by suspected armed robbers who were about 40 to 50 in number.

According to him: “These people (armed robbers) stormed the student’s village and attacked many lodges. I don’t know how many lodges they attacked but I know they are many. They were about 40 to 50 in number and they were well armed.

“When they came, they would surround and attack lodge and steal students’ valuables. They went to many lodges and nobody could dare challenge them because of their number and the weapons they were carrying.”

“How can students or residents confront people who are armed with guns, machetes, knives, and other dangerous weapons?

“This is not the first time that such an incident would be happening in Gwallameji. There has never been a time when we had security agents come to our rescue until such attacks are completed.”

Another resident said: “The armed robbers also stormed our area in Rafin Zurfi but the local vigilantes we have repelled the attack and fled. There were several gunshots all through the night to the morning hours.”

“We couldn’t sleep because of that but we thank God that they didn’t succeed.”