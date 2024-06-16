BBNaija: I Faked My Persona In Level Up Edition As Someone Who Talks Things Out, But In Real Life, I Fight – Doyin David

Big Brother Naija reality star Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, often known as Doyin, has revealed that she “faked” her persona during her initial appearance on the show’s ‘Level Up’ edition in 2022.

She revealed this during a recent episode of the CreativiTEA podcast, hosted by Lynda, published on Instagram Saturday.

“My first run wasn’t my best run, to be honest. I have been on the show twice, and I came out of the show, and I hated it. I was fake. I came out with the narrative that Doyin is too mature. She is always trying to talk things out; that’s not really me oo. In real life, I fight,” she confessed.

In another segment of the podcast, Doyin described how a company ended her agreement due to an interview she granted.

The reality star said, “There is no bad or good brand. I had a brand that dropped me. They had signed me and paid me the money, but they called and asked for a refund, and it was because of an interview I did. And to be fair to them, I deserved to be dropped because why did I talk?”

Among the former Big Brother Naija housemates who returned for the All Stars edition of the show last year was Doyin.

She was strongly chastised for being “a talkative”.

Following her eviction, Doyin argued that Nigerians are unprepared for a reality TV show, blaming fans for voting against her because of her outspokenness.

Watch her speak below…