BBNaija’s TolaniBaj Expresses Frustration With Single Life, Seeks Genuine Love

Tolani Shobajo often known as TolaniBaj, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has voiced her desire for a love connection while emphasising how exhausting it is to be single.

TolaniBaj expressed her displeasure with the challenge of finding love in the most recent Bahd And Boujee Podcast episode, co-hosted by actress Moet Abebe and uploaded on Instagram on Friday.

The reality TV personality asked her potential spouse about his life without her and how difficult it is for her to be single.

She said, “I don’t understand how my man is out there like your missing rib is still missing. I’m your rib. How are you surviving without your missing rib? You’ve peace of mind, you can sleep without your missing rib? I’m tired, I’m ready to complete you.”

Moet, the co-host, was astonished by the speech and asked her colleague if the announcement was a calculated ploy to avoid being single.

“Are you sure that you’re putting yourself out there strategically?” she asked.

Tolanibaj remarked on her earnest desire to locate her own missing rib.

“I don’t care about strategy. This is the thing about Lagos. That’s why I said Lagos is dirty. Why do I’ve to be strategic? Why can’t a man just see me and say this is her, this is my rib that I’ve been looking for?

“I’m beautiful, I don’t play games. I’m ready to be loved. I pray that in season 3 of this podcast my missing rib would have found me,” she stated.

Watch the conversation below…