Beware Of Electrical Installations During Rainy Season – IBEDC Warns Customers

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has issued warning to its customers and stakeholders to be careful around electrical installations during the rainy season.

IBEDC, in a statement made available by the Acting Managing Director, Francis Agoha, via the company’s website on Thursday, after a facility visit, disclosed that the rainy season increases the risk of electrical accidents.

Agoha also added that it is crucial for their customers to take proactive measures to protect themselves and their property.

He reassured the commitment of IBEDC in power supply, including educating its customers and stakeholders on staying safe during the rainy season.

The statement reads: “The safety of our stakeholders is paramount. We are dedicated to providing a secure and dependable power supply while educating our communities on staying safe during the rainy season.

“Through vigilant maintenance, rapid emergency response, and continuous public outreach, we strive to minimize risks.

‘’To assist you in staying safe, here are some simple precautions to follow: One, avoid contact with fallen power lines and immediately report such incidents to IBEDC’s emergency services. Heavy rains and storms can cause power lines to fall.

‘’Two, stay clear of flooded areas, because they pose significant hazards, especially if electrical equipment is involved, and refrain from walking through flooded streets or touching electrical fixtures.

‘’Three, regularly check that your home or business’s electrical connections are secure and shielded from water. Look out for exposed wires or malfunctioning connections.

‘’Four, wear rubber-soled shoes and avoid metal objects when outdoors during heavy rainfall to minimize the risk of electrical accidents.

”Five, keep our emergency contact numbers close at hand. If you notice any electrical hazards or experience power disruptions, reach out to us promptly at 07001239999 or via our social media channels”.