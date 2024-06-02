Biafra Day: Gov Otti Visits Families Of Slain Soldiers, Vows To Fish Out Perpetrators

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has vowed to identify killers of five soldiers who lost their lives during an attack at a checkpoint in Obikabia, Ogbor Hill, Aba.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that some men of the Nigeria military was allegedly killed by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, on the 30th of May, 2024.

The attack was coming, following the remembrance of fallen heros who lost their lives during Biafra war, many years ago.

The deceased military officers who died on Thursday were said to be Sgt.Chalse Ugochkwu, Sgt Bala Abrabam, CPl Ugwu Gideon , LCPL Ikpeama Ikechukwu , LCPL Augustine Emanuel .

Meanwhile, Governor Otti, during a visitation to the families of the soldiers, at 144 Battalion Asa, Ukwa West Local Government Area on Saturday, commiserated with the widows of the slain military personnel.

He said: “Let me start by sending out words of sympathy to the Nigerian Army, the Brigade Commander himself and most importantly the families of the five fallen heroes.”

The Governor also vowed to smoke out the gunmen, responsible for the death of the innocent soldiers.

He added: “It’s as if General Diya was with me at the last place that we went to where I had promised everybody that was listening to me that we would smoke out whoever is remotely connected to this killing, whoever they are, wherever they are, wherever they run to.”