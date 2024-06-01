Biafra Day: Senate Committee Condemns Killing Of Soldiers In Abia, Calls For Investigation

The Senate Committee on Army has condemned the the heinous attack on the troops of Operation Udoka at the Obikabia Junction Checkpoint, Aba in Abia State.

Recall that the unfortunate incident happened on the 30th of May, 2024, during the Biafra Remembrance Day.

It was gathered that the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, disclosed that the assault was carried out by IPOB/ESN terrorists, resulting in the tragic loss of 5 personnel of the armed forces.

The military also confirmed the loss of six civilian lives in the crossfire.

Reacting to the development on Saturday, in a statement signed by its chairman Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, the Senate Committee on Army said that the attack is an affront to the peace and security of the nation.

The statement reads: “Our hearts go out to the families and colleagues of the fallen soldiers, whose sacrifice in the line of duty will not be forgotten. Each soldier lost represents a significant loss to our nation’s defense and stability.

“We urge a comprehensive investigation into this despicable attack to ensure that justice is served and those responsible are brought to account. It is imperative that the lifeline of these terrorists, the people, recognize the gravity of their actions and refrain from offering support to such destructive elements.

READ MORE: Sit-At-Home: Gov. Otti Places N25m Bounty On Killers Of Abia Soldiers

“The Senate Committee on Army stands in solidarity with the armed forces and affirms our unwavering support for their efforts to protect our citizens and maintain peace in the region.

“We call for a decisive and resolute response from the military to combat this act of terror, ensuring the group responsible faces overwhelming military pressure until their complete defeat.

“In times like these, unity, resilience, and collective resolve are paramount. We must stand together against all forms of violence and insurgency that threaten the security and stability of our beloved nation.”