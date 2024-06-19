Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu, FG Set To Negotiate Over Terrorism Charges

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has expressed his willingness to engage in negotiations with the Federal Government through his lead counsel, Alloy Ejimakor.

It was gathered that Kanu, through is legal counsel, made this known on Wednesday after he moved two applications brought before the court.

The first application is to move form 49 and an application objecting to the jurisdiction of the court.

READ MORE: Drama As Nnamdi Kanu Calls FG’s Lawyer A ‘Terrorist’ Over Bail Denial

Ejimakor said that if the applications are denied they will move for the implementation of section 17 of the Federal High Court Act.

However, the FG’s counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, clarified that he lacks the authority to negotiate on behalf of the government, and instead suggested that Kanu’s team should approach the Attorney General of the Federation.

Justice Binta Nyako emphasized that the court’s role is to hear cases, not to solicit negotiations.

The trial Judge, however, adjourned trial to September 24, 25 and 26, 2024.

Recall that the the detained IPOB leader has been in DSS custody since June 2021, after he was arrested in Kenya.

Since his arrest, he has been facing terrorism-related charges levelled against him by the government.