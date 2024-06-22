Binance Executive Has Access To Medical Care, Facing Lawful Trial — FG Counters Two Visiting U.S. Lawmakers’ Claims

The Federal Government, on Friday, disclosed that Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan, currently detained in Nigeria is facing lawful trial and has access to quality health care.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known in a statement after two members of the United States congress paid a visit to Gambaryan at the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja.

The lawmakers had said Gambaryan was suffering and lacked access to proper medical attention.

Idris, in reaction, said the claims “are false and should be ignored.”

“It has become necessary for the federal government of Nigeria to address claims that Binance Executive, is being held in unsavory prison conditions in Nigeria, or that his health is deteriorating.

“Gambaryan is being held in lawful detention and has access to quality medical care whenever required. He also has full access to consular services from his home government.

“The federal government will not do anything to jeopardize his fundamental rights to lawful trial, and to quality care, including healthcare, even as he undergoes trial by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is worth reiterating that his detention is a court-ordered one, and only the court can alter the terms or direct his release,” Idris said.

According to him, the Federal Government will continue to follow due process in its quest to bring Binance to justice.

“This adherence to legal and diplomatic standards underscores Nigeria’s dedication to upholding justice and maintaining the integrity of its judicial processes.

“The executive is being treated with the utmost fairness, and his legal and human rights are being protected throughout the judicial proceedings,” he added.