Blessing CEO Compares Betting To Yahoo, Calls for Prohibition Of Platforms In Nigeria

Self-styled relationship expert Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, has thrown shade as she advocates for the prohibition of betting services in Nigeria.

Blessing CEO revealed how betting platforms approached her for influence and offered enormous sums that could purchase her a new automobile.

The entrepreneur criticised betting sites for using ‘gimmicks’ to gain the trust of their customers and then dumping them.

She also mentioned that betting is popular among lazy youths.

She criticised other celebrities that influence various betting platforms, claiming that they mislead their followers and cause them to lose money.

She implored them to consider the fate of those who work hard to make ends meet but are misled by their influence.

Blessing CEO also discussed how she became aware that she was representing products that could have an impact on her developing sons’ morality.

She urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to outlaw betting websites, claiming that they are not genuine enterprises and encourage fraud and theft in society.

Sharing a video message on her Instagram page Wednesday, she captioned,

“Make government ban betting platforms…

It has rendered a lot of our young youth and old people us€less. Make government ban am. I don’t regard any celebrity that influences for them.”

Watch her speak below…