Borno Bombing: ‘North-East Must Not Fall Back Into Terrorism’ – Atiku To FG

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, urged the Federal Government not to allow the North-East region return to a state of terrorism and extreme violence.

This is as he condemned the suicide bomb attacks carried out at a wedding and burial ceremony in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday.

Recall that seven people were said to have been killed as disclosed by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region.

Reacting via X, Atiku said such an attack was due to the government’s lacklustre posture to hold firmly on the frontline.

He wrote: “It is a sad development that the ugly incidents of terrorism are resurfacing and, indeed, metastasising in the North-East.

“The reported attack by suicide bombers at a wedding reception, funeral procession, and a hospital on Saturday stands condemned.

“It is unfortunate that much of the pushback that had been achieved against the Boko Haram terror sect is being cancelled, owing mainly to the government’s lacklustre posture to hold firmly on the frontline.

“It is thus important to call on the federal authorities to wake up to their responsibility and to make sure that the North-East does not slide back into a theatre of terrorism and extreme violence.

“My condolences go to the families of victims of these attacks, and it is my prayer that God grants a peaceful repose to the souls of the departed. -AA”

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who decried the sad incident said the attacks were indications of the pressure mounted against terrorists, and the success recorded in degrading their capacity to launch offensives.

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson read: “The President declares that the purveyors of wanton violence shall have a certain encounter with justice, and that these cowardly attacks are only but an isolated episode as his government will not allow the nation to slither into an era of fear, tears, sorrow, and blood.

“The President states that his administration is taking necessary measures to secure citizens, emphasizing that efforts will be redoubled to ensure that those who trouble the nation, dispatching precious lives, and disrupting law and order are completely removed.

“President Tinubu condoles with the victims of the attacks, the families of the deceased, as well as the government and people of Borno State.”