Borno: Seven Killed, Scores Injured As Suicide Bombers Attack Wedding, Burial Ceremony

No less than seven people were killed on Saturday after two suspected suicide bombers attacked some wedding guests at Marrarraban Gwoza in Borno State.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, many of the victims were said to be returning from a wedding ceremony when the first suicide bomber detonated her explosive near a motor park.

Makama said the suicide bomber was identified as a lady in her early 20s, adding that the injured ones were taken to the hospital in Gwoza.

READ ALSO: Troops Rescue Seven Women, Nine Children From Terrorists In Borno

Another bomber, who was said to have disguised as a mourner, detonated an explosive in Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) as residents were preparing for the burial of those killed in the first attack.



The publication disclosed that one person died and 16 others were injured during the attack.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Lawal, the State Commissioner of police, confirmed the incident.

To this end, the military imposed a curfew in Gwoza LGA to enable them secure the town from any further threat.