Brickhall School Releases Official Statement On Miguel’s Death, Autopsy Findings

An autopsy report has indicated that Miguel Ovoke, a 4-year-old student at Brickhall School in Abuja, died after choking on a piece of meat in his homemade lunch.

The unfortunate tragedy happened on April 24, 2024, during the school’s lunch break.

According to the school’s statement, Miguel started choking on the meat in his lunch, which included rice, stew, plantain, and assorted meat.

“When the emergency maneuvers to free his throat proved futile, he was rushed to the sick bay where our certified nurse also carried out the appropriate emergency medical responses to dislodge the piece of meat, but to no avail,” the school said.

Miguel was subsequently transferred to the nearby Excel Specialist Hospital, where he was unfortunately declared dead.

The hospital issued a medical report stating that the cause of death was asphyxiation.

The school stated that it immediately contacted Miguel’s parents about the event.

It also held an autopsy at the National Hospital, in which representatives from all interested parties were present.

Miguel’s autopsy revealed that “Miguel choked on a piece of meat in his home-made lunch,” the school said in its statement.

Following the release of the postmortem report, Miguel’s parents “accepted the incident as ‘an act of God’,” according to the school.

The school also stated that the statement was essential since they had previously stated that they would not make any formal statement or comment on the cause of death until they had a valid autopsy report from a recognised facility.

To honour Miguel’s memory, the school closed for eight days of mourning and named an early years resource room after him.

The school also stated that it will assist Miguel’s parents’ plans to establish a foundation in his name.

“Once again, our hearts go out to late Miguel’s parents, family, classmates, and friends over the sad incident. May God continue to comfort them,” the school’s statement concluded.

Read the full Press statement below;

“AUTOPSY REPORT:

KEEPING THE RECORDS STRAIGHT ON THE LATE MIGUEL OVOKE

Following the painful incident of 24th April 2024 when we lost one of our angels, the late Miguel Ovoke, to the cold hands of death, we received so many media inquiries. However, as a law-abiding institution and in difference to the sensibilities of his grieving parents and the Brickhall family, we had explained that we had already submitted to an autopsy to determine the cause of Late Miguel’s death and promised to make the outcome public.

The autopsy became very crucial, especially against the backdrop of insinuations and wilful misinformation Miguel died of causes other than choking on his meat.

An autopsy was performed on the remains of Miguel at the National Hospital, Abuja with all the interested parties nominating a medical doctor representative. The autopsy result showed that Miguel choked on a piece offal/meat in his home-made lunch.

For the sake of context and to refresh our memories, as a matter of school policy, parents and guardians of our children are free to subscribe to school lunch or bring their meals from home.

On the fateful day, Miguel Ovoke brought his home-made lunch consisting of rice, stew, plantain and assorted meat (offal).

During the lunch break, it was observed that he was choking on his meat. When the emergency manoeuvres to free his throat proved futile, he was rushed to the sick bay where our certified nurse also carried out the appropriate emergency medical responses to dislodge the piece of meat, but to no avail.

The school nurse and other management staff quickly took Miguel Ovoke to Excel Specialist Hospital, which is about 300 metres away from the school premises for more comprehensive medical treatment. The school also called the parents of Miguel and informed them of the situation. Very sadly, the doctor declared him dead. The hospital issued a medical report stating that the late Miguel died from asphyxiation.

Meanwhile, following the release of the autopsy report, which confirmed that the child choked on a piece of meat, the parents have accepted the incident as “an act of God”. Therefore, the school, having also obtained a certified true copy (CTC) of the autopsy from the Nigeria Police, it is only imperative on our part as a responsible institution to update the numerous inquirers, concerned members of the public, and friends of Brickhall School on the autopsy findings as promised and thus bring closure to the matter

Brickhall School had initially declined to make a statement on the issue until the autopsy was conducted and this was necessary because of some misinformation that the boy died from other causes other than choking which the school and medical professionals tried everything possible to dislodge without success.

However, while a closure is brought to this matter, late Miguel will forever remain dear to us. Thus, besides shutting down for eight days earlier to mourn late Miguel, we have

equally named the early years resource room after him. We will also support the foundation, which his parents intend to establish in his memory.

Once again, our hearts go out to late Miguel’s parents, family, classmates, and friends over the sad incident. May God continue to comfort them.

Lastly, we are very thankful to friends and members of the Brickhall family, especially the parents’ body that stood by us and also helped to provide succour to the bereaved family throughout the trying period.

Thank you,

Janet Agwu M.

For: Brickhall School Management 7th June, 2024”

