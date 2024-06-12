Vector Tha Viper, a Nigerian rapper, has said that Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy has a lot to say but isn’t “skillful lyrically.”

The rapper noted on a recent episode of the Afrobeats Podcast, which was shared on the X platform on Tuesday, that in order for a presentation to be entertaining, it must be lyrically skillful.

“Burna Boy has a lot to say so let him say it. But if you have a lot to say, for you to be interesting, you have to be skillful lyrically,” he said.

However, he urged Burna Boy not to be afraid of sharing his thoughts, stating that as an artist, he has the freedom to express himself lyrically.