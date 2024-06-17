‘By July, Nigeria Will Become Self-Sufficient In Fuel Production’ – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerians that the country will become self-sufficient in Premium Motor Spirit (Petroleum) production in the next month, July.

He further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for having the temerity to remove the fuel subsidy, assuring that the temporary pains would soon be over.

Akpabio who spoke on Sunday in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, during the one-day South-South All Progressives Congress conference, said he had conducted surveillance across many refineries before arriving at his conclusion.

“I went round the Dangote refinery and found out that by this July 2024, Nigeria is about to become self-sufficient in the production of PMS.

“As of today, it produces enough diesel and it’s already exporting to other countries. Same with fertiliser and Urea. So we are getting to that era in the country where we produce what we consume and consume what we produce,” he said.

The ongoing negotiations over acceptable minimum wage, he noted, will be concluded shortly.

“Very soon we’ll conclude negotiations on minimum wage and Nigerians will be happy for it.

“The economy we met was not in good shape at all, I call it a ‘foamy economy.’ Despite that, the President consistently tells me, ‘I cannot complain; I campaigned and danced for this job, so I must do it and I must do it well’,” Akpabio said.