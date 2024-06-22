CAF Announce Date For AFCON 2025 In Morocco

The Confederation of Africa Football has confirmed that the the next Africa Cup of Nations will commence on the 21st of December, 2025, in Morocco.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that since the 2023 AFCON ended on February 11, 2024, there have been a series of back and forth over when the 2025 AFCON will commence.

The original plan was that the tournament would kick off in the summer of 2025, unlike the last two editions of the tournament which had to start in winter due to unfriendly weather conditions in the host countries.

Unfortunately, the world football governing body, FIFA, decided to fix the expanded version of the Club World Cup in the same window CAF wanted to host the 2025 AFCON.

However, the African football body had to look for an alternative as they tried to prevent the edition from taking place in the next FIFA World Cup year (2026).

It was learnt that the CAF, after virtual executive meeting on Friday, the football body agreed that the AFCON 2025 should start on December 21, 2025, and end on January 18, 2026.

Addresing newsmen after the meeting, CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, expressed his confidence over the next campaign in Morocco.

He said: “I am confident that the CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 will be extremely successful and the best AFCON in the history of this competition.

