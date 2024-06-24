CHIVIDO2024: Davido, Chioma Share Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos Ahead Of Big Day

Nigerian Afrobeats musician David Adeleke, often known as Davido, has released pre-wedding images with his partner, Chioma, ahead of their wedding on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Davido published the photos on his Instagram account with the caption,

“#CHIVIDO2024”.

Last Tuesday, Davido confirmed his upcoming wedding to his partner, Chioma Rowland.

According to sources, Chioma and Davido’s traditional wedding is set to take place in Lagos on June 25, 2024.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW: