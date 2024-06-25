CHIVIDO2024: GAC Motors Gifts Davido, Chioma Brand New SUV As Wedding Present

GAC Motors, a leading automobile company, has gifted award-winning artiste David Adeleke, also known as Davido, and his newlywed wife, Chioma, with a brand new Sport Utility Vehicle.

This was revealed by GAC Motors in a video that was posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

The caption read,

“GAC Motor Nigeria Gift Davido & wife a brand new GAC Motor 2024 GN8 MPV as a wedding gift.

“#davido #thechefchi Congratulations 🎉🎊🎈🍾 on behalf of the Chairman CIG MOTORS GROUP – CHIEF DIANA CHEN.”

The white SUV with the tag CHIVIDO was displayed on Tuesday, following the couple’s wedding in Lagos, where they received blessings from their parents.

The celebration was attended by family members, government dignitaries, and entertainment celebrities, among others.

Since the couple’s pre-wedding images were revealed, the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024 has been used to build excitement on social media for their wedding.

