CHIVIDO2024: Obi Felicitates With Davido, Chioma On Matrimonial Journey

Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi has congratulated music star Davido and his partner Chioma Rowland on their traditional wedding ceremony.

In a message posted on Tuesday on his X account, Obi wished the couple well on their marital journey.

“On behalf of my family, I most sincerely congratulate @davido and Chioma today as they begin their matrimonial journey with their traditional marriage ceremony. #CHIVIDO2024,” he stated.

The politician offered a blessing for the newlyweds, saying, “May God Almighty who has brought them together and this far continue to guide, bless, and prosper their union.”

READ MORE: CHIVIDO2024: Davido, Chioma Share Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos Ahead Of Big Day

He further emphasised the importance of their bond, adding, “May their love for each other be the foundation on which they build their life together.”

SEE POST: